All flats in Peterborough to benefit from food waste collection by March 2026 - but just 1,200 have been given bins so far
Every flat in Peterborough is expected to benefit from food waste collections by March 2026.
Peterborough City Council launched a scheme in September 2024 which will eventually see all flats supplied with an indoor food caddy and a roll of liners.
The scheme was brought in to comply with the latest government regulations which state that all councils must collect food waste separately from residential properties.
As of March 2025, Peterborough City Council has rolled out the service to 1,200 flats, working towards a target of 15,000 over the next 12 months.
A spokesperson for the authority said: “Peterborough City Council is expanding food waste recycling services to flats.
“In compliance with government regulations, the council plans to offer food waste collection to all flats in the city by March 2026, with the rollout beginning in stages from September 2024.
“The service will include providing each building with a communal food waste bin and each flat with an indoor food caddy and a roll of liners.
“Collections are scheduled weekly. The council is actively working to ensure all properties in Peterborough have food waste recycling by 2026 and is currently rolling out these services across the city.”
The council has asked those who have not received the service yet to continue to put food waste into the general waste communal bin.
Those wanting to enquire about the new service can email [email protected] to find out more.