All-female Peterborough tattoo parlour relocating to 'bigger and better' studio

Hayley works primarily with female clients, some of which ask for tattoos to cover up life changing scars cover ups or for meaningful, memorial tattoos.

A Peterborough tattoo parlour is relocating to a new studio in Herlington Centre in November – after opening three years ago.

Ink Imaginarium, which is currently based at the Cambridgeshire Wellness Clinic in Papyrus Road, Werrington, is run by an all-female team of tattooists.

Owner Hayley Evans says the move comes after a “surge in demand” for tattoos has seen its team “double in size”, requiring a “bigger and better” studio.

“We were inundated with enquiries after lockdown ended,” she said. “I thought it would cool-down within a few months, but it has only become stronger.

"I’ve built-up a fantastic team and we’ve outgrown our current room at the Cambridgeshire Wellness Clinic. It’s definitely time for something bigger and better.”

The new studio will be located at unit 26 at Herlington Centre.

“The new location is perfect for us. We’ve always been hidden away, but being in amongst the other shops in Herlington will open up lots of new opportunities.

"When the planning permission was submitted we had positive comments about bringing vitality to the area, which is exactly what we intend to do.”

Ink Imaginarium are finalists in the Peterborough Small Business Awards in the ‘service’ category.

“We take great pride in our uniquely customer-focused approach. We give extra attention to making sure our clients are well communicated with in a professional way and that they are comfortable and happy throughout their whole experience.

"Of course we aim to create fantastic artwork too, but sometimes the little things can make a big difference.”