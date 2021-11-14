Aldi colleague in Peterborough celebrates 20 years of service

Aska Daukiene.

Asta Daukiene, Deputy Store Manager at the Maskew Retail Park store, first joined the supermarket in 2001. She started off as a Store Assistant at the Whittlesey Road store before progressing to her current role back in 2002.

Over the years, colleagues have described how Asta has gone above and beyond her typical store duties by taking part in a range of fundraising activities, including a skydive to help raise money for Aldi’s dedicated charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Speaking about her long service, Asta said: “It has been a privilege to work at Aldi for the last 20 years. I’ve loved working here and want to thank the customers and my amazing colleagues who make it such a great place to come to work every day.”

When asked about her favourite products at Aldi, she added: “It has got to be the Mango and Passionfruit Gin – it’s my favourite drink to wind down with!”

Kara Greatorex, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK said: “Without the hard work and dedication of our store colleagues, we wouldn’t be able to provide customers with the excellent and efficient service we’ve become known for.