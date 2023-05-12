News you can trust since 1948
The Civic Awards is held every year to celebrate the success of Peterborough individuals who have gone above and beyond to make the city a better place to live.
The Civic Awards is held every year to celebrate the success of Peterborough individuals who have gone above and beyond to make the city a better place to live.

Alderman & Civic Awards 2023: 38 Peterborough winners making strides to make city a better place to live

Football coaches, fundraisers and good neighbours awarded high praise for standout work

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 12th May 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:52 BST

Thirty-four exceptional award winners have been recognised at this years Alderman & Civic Awards presentation evening in Peterborough.

It's a night where the great and the good of Peterborough come together to be showered with applause for work that often goes under the radar.

Neil Boyce, for example, was recognised for his work as the Chair of Good Neighbours. The group was set up as a charity in 2020 to help those who are sick, elderly or disabled living in rural areas of the city. Volunteers operate in four wards of the city, serving 12 per cent of Peterborough’s population.

Another nod went to FC Peterborough’s Shahzad Hamid, after the community-based football team has gone from strength to strength since it's inception six years ago.

The club encourages people from all communities to break down racial barriers through it’s football. Since 2017, they have gone from having one men’s team to three men’s teams and six junior teams whose players come from all over the city. The first team are four leagues away from the football league.

Also, Stuart Francis, who was managing director of Hereward Radio and helped to employ 60 people under Mid Anglia Radio, was among those highlighted.

He ran the station’s Christmas appeal, which, over ten years, raised £1 million for disabled people. The cash helped to buy 14 mini buses and provided days out to the East of England Showground for 6,000 people.

The award winners are chosen by the Constitution and Ethics Committee, at Peterborough City Council, who draw up a shortlist of finalists from each award category.

The presentation evening took place on May 11, in the Reception Room at Peterborough Town Hall.

Here are the following 34 Peterborough award winners, including those with new Alderman status, given to a former councillor who has provided eminent services to the council:

Mayoress Shabina Qayyum with Alderman Irene Walsh.

Mayoress Shabina Qayyum with Alderman Irene Walsh. Photo: NW

Award presented by Wayne Fitzgerald to Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Stuart Francis.

Award presented by Wayne Fitzgerald to Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Stuart Francis. Photo: NW

Awards presented by Mayor Alan Dowson and Mayoress Shabina Qayyum to Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Jost.

Awards presented by Mayor Alan Dowson and Mayoress Shabina Qayyum to Lifetime Achievement Award winner, David Jost. Photo: NW

Award presented by Mayor Alan Dowson and Mayoress Shabina Qayyum to Sports Award winner, Jimmy Dean.

Award presented by Mayor Alan Dowson and Mayoress Shabina Qayyum to Sports Award winner, Jimmy Dean. Photo: NW

