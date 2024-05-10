Air Ambulance boosted by 90 bags of donated items by National Highways staff

The East Anglian Air Ambulance. Image: EAAA

The donated clothes will be recycled to help the charity - which handles an average of eight critical care emergencies every single day

National Highways and members of its supply chain have been clearing out their wardrobes to help fund rescue missions by the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity (EAAA).

Staff across the region have been donating clothing that the charity can recycle to fund their life-saving work with more than 90 bags collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways Project Manager Dean Birch said: “We are really pleased to be able to help the air ambulance charity in this way because of the vital work they do to save lives. Many of our front line staff, including our supply chain colleagues, see the difference they make at very close quarters and value them immensely. The amount of items that have been donated over recent weeks is testament to that and it’s been great to see everyone come together for this amazing cause.”

National Highways Inspector Rob Taylor (left) and and Lee Greenacre, Supervisor, Ringway, with some of the donations.

Across the country more than 950 bags were collected for a total of 11 air ambulance charities.

Daisy Rivetti, Corporate Partnerships Manager for East Anglian Air Ambulance, added: “EAAA is a charity independent from the NHS and Ambulance Trusts and receives no regular government funding, relying almost entirely on public donations.

“Many of the staff from National Highways may see the work of EAAA first-hand. We are so thankful for our relationship with them and their generous support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Clothing recycling is just one of the ways people can support EAAA – these donations help to limit the amount of clothing going to landfill and also help to save lives. When EAAA is now being called to (on average) eight critical care emergencies every day from its Norwich and Cambridge bases, this kindness from National Highways and its supply chain is greatly appreciated.”