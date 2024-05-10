Air Ambulance boosted by 90 bags of donated items by National Highways staff
National Highways and members of its supply chain have been clearing out their wardrobes to help fund rescue missions by the East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity (EAAA).
Staff across the region have been donating clothing that the charity can recycle to fund their life-saving work with more than 90 bags collected.
National Highways Project Manager Dean Birch said: “We are really pleased to be able to help the air ambulance charity in this way because of the vital work they do to save lives. Many of our front line staff, including our supply chain colleagues, see the difference they make at very close quarters and value them immensely. The amount of items that have been donated over recent weeks is testament to that and it’s been great to see everyone come together for this amazing cause.”
Across the country more than 950 bags were collected for a total of 11 air ambulance charities.
Daisy Rivetti, Corporate Partnerships Manager for East Anglian Air Ambulance, added: “EAAA is a charity independent from the NHS and Ambulance Trusts and receives no regular government funding, relying almost entirely on public donations.
“Many of the staff from National Highways may see the work of EAAA first-hand. We are so thankful for our relationship with them and their generous support.
"Clothing recycling is just one of the ways people can support EAAA – these donations help to limit the amount of clothing going to landfill and also help to save lives. When EAAA is now being called to (on average) eight critical care emergencies every day from its Norwich and Cambridge bases, this kindness from National Highways and its supply chain is greatly appreciated.”
East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) is a charity providing advanced critical care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to the most seriously ill and injured people in the region by air and road. In total, in 2022-23, EAAA was tasked by air and road to over 2,800 missions.
