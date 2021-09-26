Age UK charity in Peterborough relocating to new office

Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's current base on Lincoln Road.

The independent charity, which works with and for older people across the county, will be relocated from The Lindens Lincoln Road to Pinnacle House in Newark Road at the end of September.

The charity’s county head office has also recently moved within Chatteris. Having spent 25 years based at 2 Victoria Street, it has now moved just across the A142 to South Fens Business Centre on Fenton Way.

Melanie Wicklen, CEO of Age UK Cambridgeshire & Peterborough said: “Both moves will support delivery and cost efficiencies in our operations. Our premises were aging, in need of work or upgrade to make them suitable for our ever-changing service delivery.

“During the pandemic we have adapted to a new way of working and many of our staff are now home or community based which has been made possible by the transformation of our IT infrastructure, having moved entirely to cloud based systems.

“Core staff and volunteers will work from the offices with hot desk and meeting facilities for visiting colleagues. Meanwhile, our property in Chatteris continues to be marketed.

“The moves are being managed professionally, ensuring the services and support we offer to older people have not been affected in any way.

“Now is an ideal opportunity to thank all our colleagues, staff, volunteers and Board members for their support during what have been significant changes for our organisation.

“We now look forward to continuing to expand and develop the services we provide with and for older people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough which support physical, practical, emotional and mental wellbeing.”