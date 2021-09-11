Afghan refugee appeal in Peterborough now closed after ‘overwhelming response’

Cllr Patrick Kadewere, Trustee of the Lighthouse Community Group and Cllr Shabina Qayyum as she visited the appeal to being donations.

The appeal was set up last month by the Light House Community Group to gather clothes, shoes, toilertires and other long life food items to be donate to the roughly 100 refugees that Peterborough City Council has offered sanctuary to.

Donations were collected at the East Community Centre and organisers have said they they were overwhelmed with the response they received.

This has meant that they have all the donations they need for the time being and the appeal has been closed.

A statement from the Light House Community Group said: “Due to an overwhelming response from the community, local businesses and charities, we are now closing our Afghan Refugee Appeal.

“If you have already arranged a drop off of donations with us, we can still accept this but we are unable to take any further new donations.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has generously supported the appeal, we are truly grateful for your support.