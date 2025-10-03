‘Aesthetically interesting’ modern home to be built in countryside between Peterborough and Stamford

A planning application has been approved by Peterborough City Council for the construction of a new modern home in the countryside.

Mr and Mrs G Holland submitted the application back in March to build the new five-bedroom home at The Dingle off Stamford Road, just outside of Pilsgate, and it was approved by council planners on September 30.

An existing office building on the site will be demolished to make way for the new home, which the applicant described as a “high-quality, sustainable new-build dwelling that responds to its landscape setting and enhances local character”.

Two objections were received to the plans during public consultation, including one resident who claimed the proposed new home had an “intrusive, jarring and dominant” design.

Plans for the new home. Image: Class Q

However, the city council case officer described it as a “high-quality contemporary design”, which would use a combination of traditional materials such as natural stone, limestone and timber cladding, together with sustainable features such as the inclusion of green roofs and solar panels.

The case officer’s report stated: “The modern design with the varied build levels above and below ground uses a combination of sloped and flat roofs, which breaks up the massing of the building and results in a building which is earthy, aesthetically interesting and visually pleasing.”

The officer recommended that planning permission was granted subject to a number of conditions, including the submission of samples and details of all external materials to be used in the construction to the local authority.

A previous planning application for the site was refused last year, but officers said that the issues raised had now been addressed.