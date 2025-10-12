AEPG Great Eastern Run: Half Marathon shows off the best of Peterborough

There was a record number of runners taking part in the 2025 event – and countless people lined the streets to support them on one of the biggest days in the city’s calendar.

People came from miles around to run, watch and support – highlighting the city at its very, very best.

Some runners were aiming for personal bests, while others were raising money for charity – but the sense of support and camaraderie was evident, with runners offering each other help and words of encouragement along the 13 mile course.

Mayor of Peterborough, cllr Judy Fox, said: “It is the best of our city. We stood at Werrington once with the Ploughman, and they were handing out jelly beans, which gives the runners energy, and it was was absolutely fantastic to see so many people running."

Leader of the city council. cllr Shabina Qayyum, spoke of the pride she had seeing the city come together.

She said: “I’m so proud of today. Apparently we have the greatest number of runners ever to have signed up, and it just getting better and better since COVID.

"It shows people in our city and beyond want to come together to foster that much needed atmosphere of giving, of charity, of kindness. Everyone who has run past has been smiling – what a wonderful day.

"I’m so proud of everyone today, running in support of these wonderful causes and charities.

"They are the very best of the people in our city.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling was part of the civic party, offering support to all those taking part – and even said he was thinking of signing up to take part in the future.

He said: “It is brilliant. It is so inspiring and positive to see everyone – all the costumes have been brilliant. Very much feeling inspired to run it myself one year.

"It is such a positive day for the city to see everyone coming together, regardless of differences, and just doing something positive to make a difference for the country, and the world.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Paul Bristow had once again laced up his running shoes to take part in the event, raising money for Anna’s Hope.

He said: “I’ve done a few training sessions – I wish I’d done more – but I’ve put some hours in. “What is great about this event is that it brings so many people together. So much money is raised for local charities – I’m running for Anna’s Hope. My father died of a brain tumour five years ago, that was awful, but when children die of brain tumours – and this is Britain’s biggest killer of young people – it is unbelievably wicked and tragic. My wife is running for The Light Project, which I ran for two years ago.

"We are bringing the city together, raising money, and making a difference.”

The route took runners through some of the most scenic parts of the city – from Central Park to The Cathedral grounds, and plans are already being looked at for how to make next year’s race even more spectacular.

