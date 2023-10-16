AEPG Great Eastern Run Gallery: Thousands stream through the streets of Peterborough during half marathon

Crowds cheered runners on along the course – from the first mile to the last

Thousands of people weaved their way through the city in glorious autumnal sunshine during a spectacular AEPG Great Eastern Run on Sunday.

The run started on Bishop’s Road – and it took more than 10 minutes for all the runners to even reach the start line after the hooter was sounded to set the scores of people on their way round the 13 mile course.

Some runners were out for a quick time, others were raising money for charity, while others set out just to challenge themselves – but all were cheered on with enthusiastic support across the route – which took people past Peterborough Cathedral.

The runners were joined by British sporting royalty, with seven time Olympic champion Sir Jason Kenny taking part in his first half marathon.

