Accident claims cost Peterborough City Council more than £25k over four years

Peterborough City Council has paid out more than £25,000 in accident claims in recent years, according to new figures.

A Freedom of Information request from Accident Claims Advice found that 149 claims for pedestrian accidents were lodged against the city council between 2020 and 2024.

Of the 149 claims lodged, only six were settled with compensation. The council paid out £9,420.08 in 2020 (two claims), £11,948.00 in 2022 (two claims) and £4,500 in 2023 (two claims).

Highway trips were the most common causes of pedestrian accident claims in Peterborough, lodged 120 times, followed by property defects, which saw 11 claims submitted.

Other claim categories included parks/leisure, slips, fall on steps and vegetation.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance at Peterborough City Council, believes that the low number of claims resulting in a payout is a positive for the authority.

He said: "The council takes public safety very seriously and is fully committed to maintaining our public realm, buildings and highways.

"The very low number of incidents resulting in claims demonstrates the success of these efforts. Where incidents do take place and claims are made, these are investigated and dealt with promptly and thoroughly."

The year with the highest number of accident claims in Peterborough was 2020 with 30 claims and 28 of these being highway trips, but just two resulted in payout.

In order for someone to claim, they must prove that the local authority breached its duty of care and that this directly caused the injury.

JF Law solicitor, Lucy Parker, said: "Pedestrian accidents can result in severe injuries, such as sprains, head trauma, and even broken bones, which means it's essential that highways and footpaths are properly maintained."

She added: "It is vital that councils are held accountable for their negligence in these cases. Victims of these accidents may face extensive medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and loss of income.

"The claims that are lodged against councils not only help victims secure the financial compensation they need but also serve as a crucial step towards ensuring that local authorities maintain safer pedestrian environments."