Enjoy a backstage tour of Channel 4’s hit TV show with these behind-the-scenes snaps

Last week, the Peterborough Telegraph was invited to Woodgreen Pets Charity to check out all of the sets and filming locations used to make the smash hit TV show ‘The Dog House’.

A monster ratings winner for Channel 4, the heart-warming TV show – which is often described as ‘doggy first dates’ – follows individuals, couples and families who have decided they’d like to adopt and care for a dog of their own.

Woodgreen has hundreds of dogs that call the vast 43-acre site home. When it’s at full capacity – which, unfortunately, it often is – the centre can hold close to 500 unwanted pooches.

Along with the celebrity pet advisors and behind-the-scenes TV producers, our reporter got the chance to meet some of the future stars of the show - the pooches themselves.

So why not paws what you’re doing for five minutes, and join us as we tell you the tail about the time we went to ‘The Dog House’…

1 . Behind the scenes at 'The Dog House' This is the on-site base of operations (the gallery) for Five Mile Films, the Bristol-based independent television company which makes 'The Dog House' on behalf of Channel 4. Series producer Jordan Malloy says Five Mile takes "a very hands-off approach" to filming: "We follow everything but everything is obviously driven by the Woodgreen staff so we're very much observing what's happening."

2 . Behind the scenes at 'The Dog House' Just two of the many hundreds of dogs staff are caring for (and fussing over) at Woodgreen. All of the kennels in the plush accommodation areas boast underfloor heating, plus the centre is home to state-of-the-art medical facilities, which include three operating theatres and an on-site X-ray machine.

3 . Behind the scenes at 'The Dog House' This is the famous 'backstory couch.' This cosy crew-built TV set is where prospective owners sit down and tell the viewers about their lives, their jobs and their reasons for wanting to adopt a dog. This is one of the only areas where human camera operators film; almost all other areas are filmed with covert cameras to ensure the dogs remain calm and undistracted.

4 . Behind the scenes at 'The Dog House' Thanks to the huge nationwide (and international) interest in the show, this reception is now a familiar sight to viewers worldwide. Note the two covert cameras standing just to the left of the doors.