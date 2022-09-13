A dedicated volunteer, who was given an award by The Queen for voluntary service in Peterborough, said it was “absolutely incredible” to be acknowledged by the monarch.

Brian Pearce MBE, of Railworld Wildlife Haven, worked to completely transform a derelict piece of land into a tranquil community garden with the help of volunteers.

In 2018, Mr Pearce, on behalf of the organisation, was awarded The Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award for Voluntary Service.

Brian Pearce said it was "absolutely fantastic" to be given an award for voluntary service by the Queen.

He said: “Out of the blue I got the envelope with a royal seal on the back. It said we had won The Queen’s award for voluntary service.

“I felt absolutely incredible.

"It brought tears to my eyes. I wanted to tell my mum but she’s not here anymore.”

Peterborough's Railworld Wildlife Haven has been created as a community garden.

Just three weeks later, Mr Pearce was also awarded an MBE by the now Prince of Wales, on 10 November, which was signed by Her Majesty and Prince Philip.

He said: “Prince William said to me ‘I understand you have been building a wildlife haven?’

"I said ‘yes and we now want to raise more money to build an Earth Centre because people don’t understand about climate change - and if they don’t understand it they won’t bother about it’.

“The prince said he totally agreed and I explained that we already have a small Earth Centre with a solar-powered globe. So he said, ‘keep in touch with the palace and when you are ready to open the new centre, contact us again and me and my father will come and open it for you’.

“I know it was only something said between us in conversation but wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could get King Charles III and the Prince of Wales to come to Peterborough and open the new Earth Centre for us, when it’s built?"

The Queen's Golden Jubilee Award for Voluntary Service by Groups in the Community was created by the Queen in 2002 and is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.

It is an annual award given to groups in the voluntary sector, with the winners receiving a certificate signed by the Queen and a domed glass crystal.

Award winners are also invited to attend a royal garden party by The Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Pearce added: “I feel the loss tremendously. My wife and I were watching TV and suddenly looked at one another and we were both streaming with tears.