About 300 people attended a celebration to mark the first anniversary of a car parts specialists new outlet.​

Family-run Millfield Autos, based Lincoln Road, Peterborough, opened its new outlet in Market Deeping a year ago.

And to mark its first 12 months of business suppliers, customers and residents living were invited to a special celebration at the premises.

Staff at Millfield Auto Parts at Market Deeping celebrate the first anniversary of the outlet.

Manager Maisam Damani said: "The event itself was very successful and both our suppliers, the customers and the local community were very positive about the event.

"We had around 300 people that attended the event, from suppliers, trade customers, staff, members of the Deeping business community.

"At events like this we are really pleased as an independent family run business to be able to interact and give back to the local community and our customers.”

Mr Damani said the first year of trading at the new depot had been very successful.

Kyam Damani, Alan Cakebread and Michael Davis show a new image of Millfield Autos' new premises at Bourges View, Peterborough, to Kevin Roberts and Lee Quinney from Banner Power Company during celebrations to mark the first anniversary of the opening of Millfield Autos' depot in Market Deeping.

He said: “We have around 30 full-time staff employed here and nearly 50 per cent of the staff are from the local area.”

Millfield Autos was created about 35 years ago and has about 100 people delivering vehicle parts to more than 500 garages in a 25 mile radius around Peterborough.

The business is planning to expand with a move to new purpose-built premises at the new Bourges View business park that is close to completion off Maskew Avenue, in New England.

