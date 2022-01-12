A stormtrooper outfit, 6ft Christmas tree and a wedding cake among the unusual items left behind at Peterborough Travelodges.
A series of highly unusual items were left behind Travelodge hotel rooms in Peterborough in 2021.
Given the rise in popularity of staycations last year, Travelodge hotel staff noticed a significant rise in items being left behind in their hotels.
Following an audit of the Lost and Found offices in the city, a list has been released of some of the extraordinary items left behind in the city’s three Travelodges, as well as a fourth in Spalding.
These are:
- A five tier wedding cake (Central)
- A 6ft Christmas tree with decorations and Nutcracker soldiers (Eye Green)
- A set of medals (Central)
- A collection of bespoke perfumes (Alwalton)
- A set of company accounts (Spalding)
- A wedding guest book full of messages (Central)
- A handwritten book of cake recipes (Alwalton)
- A large Pikachu figurine (Spalding)
- A Storm Trooper outfit (Central)
- A marble chess set (Eye Green)
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman, said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Peterborough, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.
“This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels. This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets. This includes a 6ft flower arch made from white roses, a Chewbacca costume, a collection of Roald Dahl books and even a groom!
“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”
Across the whole country, some of the most unusual items left behind included a 6ft Donut wall with hundreds of donuts in Plymouth, a 90-year-old coin collection in Derby, a Pomsky called Beyonce in Manchester, a hoverboard in Bristol, and a space suit in Nottingham.