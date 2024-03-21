Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A mystery manufacturer has agreed to buy a still-to-be completed warehouse in Yaxley.

The light industrial manufacturer, whose identity has not yet been revealed, has agreed to buy an 18,000 square feet warehouse and offices on the second phase of Enterprise Park.

The company will relocate to the new premises later this year.

Work is under way to build an 8,000 square feet warehouse and offices on the second phase of Enterprise Park, in Yaxley, Peterborough.

It is thought the move could create about 100 jobs.

Gavin Hynes, director of commercial agents Eddisons, said that the handover of the eight metre high warehouse from the developer is scheduled for June.

He said: “Enterprise Park builds on the success of Eagle Business Park which pioneered this modern chapter of commercial development in Yaxley.

“Over the past 15 years, a new commercial district has been created there and ongoing developments, such as Enterprise Park, help boost the profile of Peterborough as a vibrant, industrial location attracting both indigenous businesses and those from further afield.”

Enterprise Park is a 12-acre commercial development fronting on to Broadway in Yaxley – adjacent to the established Eagle Business Park.

More than 110,000 square feet of industrial units has already been built on the site with further development set to start shortly.