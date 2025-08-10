A first look at the Peterborough's new Blind Tiger bar

The new bar, in Ham Lane – the route most people use to enter Ferry Meadows – welcomed its first customers on Saturday morning, and immediately made an impression on the early morning strollers and dog walkers – check out the artwork just for them!

Neil Treliving, who opened the original Blind Tiger bar in the city centre four years ago, sees business at the converted bike shop next to Orton Meadows Golf Course having a varied customer base – also attracting thirsty golfers, people living nearby and, of course, those who just appreciate good beers.

And there is no shortage - with a craft beer galore, a couple of great premium lagers, a stout and some keg beers making up the 23 beers on offer.

It is spacious, and has plenty of outside seating, and early opening will see coffee, pastries and breakfast ciabattas on offer from 9am, and alcohol from 10am.

Lunch ciabattas and sourdough wildfarmed pizzas will be available from midday.

