A first look at the Peterborough's new Blind Tiger bar

By Brad Barnes
Published 10th Aug 2025, 20:45 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 21:13 BST
Take a look at the latest addition to the Peterborough bar scene – Blind Tiger Taproom & Kitchen – complete with eye-catching wall art and even a souped up golf buggy.

The new bar, in Ham Lane – the route most people use to enter Ferry Meadows – welcomed its first customers on Saturday morning, and immediately made an impression on the early morning strollers and dog walkers – check out the artwork just for them!

Neil Treliving, who opened the original Blind Tiger bar in the city centre four years ago, sees business at the converted bike shop next to Orton Meadows Golf Course having a varied customer base – also attracting thirsty golfers, people living nearby and, of course, those who just appreciate good beers.

And there is no shortage - with a craft beer galore, a couple of great premium lagers, a stout and some keg beers making up the 23 beers on offer.

It is spacious, and has plenty of outside seating, and early opening will see coffee, pastries and breakfast ciabattas on offer from 9am, and alcohol from 10am.

Lunch ciabattas and sourdough wildfarmed pizzas will be available from midday.

