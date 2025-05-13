A first look at Peterborough's new Nando's which opens on Wednesday

Creating 50 jobs, the new chicken restaurant will be serving all your favourite dishes and its new menu items at Cygnet Park, Phorpres Way, in Hampton, from 11.30am.

There’s a frozen cocktail machine serving Watermelon and Sunset Slushies, and plenty of peri-peri to keep things extra saucy too.

The stunning new restaurant seats 120 inside and 44 outside, for those who like to enjoy their peri-peri al-fresco. Flavour fans will also be able to order delivery and Click and Collect to enjoy their Nando’s at home.

Nando’s champions it’s Southern African heritage by continually working with South African based designers across all aspects of its restaurants.

At Nando’s Peterborough - Hampton this includes ceiling installations including intricate beading, geometric fabrics, and striking Southern African artworks on the walls.

Restaurant manager, Melissa Jayne said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to our brand-new Peterborough restaurant! We can’t wait to welcome customers to enjoy our famous peri-periand good vibes at our newest location in Peterborough.”

The restaurant has also partnered with local charity West Raven Community Cafe – a charity that works in the Westwood and Ravensthorpe areas of Peterborough, supporting residents with health and wellbeing, employability and youth programmes, tackling social isolation and promoting social and environmental issues through a Community Café and Garden.

The Nando’s Peterborough – Hampton restaurant team will be working with the charity with its projects on an ongoing basis.

The restaurant will be open 11:30am – 10pm seven days a week.

