A first look at Haycock Manor Hotel after multi-million pound renovation

The hotel, bought out at the beginning of last year, has undergone a multi-million pound renovation since closing in March last year as the pandemic hit.

In doing so the new owners have brought the history of this iconic building to life.

Many of its ancient stone features have been restored including the stunning stone fireplaces in the feature bedroom suites, all dating from the early 17th Century, and can now be seen in all their original beauty.

Indeed all 49 rooms have been beautifully refurbished, critically acclaimed Prevost restaurant is now housed in the stunning orangery, a second restaurant Haycock Kitchen is housed in the hotel’s historic Georgian kitchen, the ballroom has been redeveloped, and a Courtyard Bar will showcase the very best of British, new and old-world wines.

Bookings are being taken from Sunday, which is also an “open house” event for people to have a look around.

1. A first look inside Haycock Manor Hotel The new look Haycock Manor Hotel at Wansford EMN-211028-173737009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

