Dancing, laughter and plentiful ice cream made for a wonderful summer evening at The Peterborough School yesterday (June 6) as it hosted its annual schools Country Dancing Festival.

Taking place each year in June, the ever-popular event showcases a wide variety of country dancing styles, including line dances, square dances, and traditional folk dances.

This year’s festival saw more than 300 enthusiastic children from 16 primary schools across the Peterborough area come together to dance, jig and reel the evening away.

All of the youngsters – who have been practicing their routines for weeks – looked thrilled to finally be getting the chance to show off their talents and create some fond, everlasting memories for specating family members.

While it was undoubtedly the children’s time to shine, willing parents and eager guests were also invited to join in the fun, many of whom didn’t need asking twice!

Headmaster Adrian Meadows said The Peterborough School was “thrilled” to be hosting the Peterborough School's Country Dancing Festival once again.

"It was so wonderful to see over 300 dancers and their families enjoying themselves on a beautiful summer evening, with some excellent teamwork and passion on display," he said.

"The event was a true celebration of community spirit and cultural heritage, bringing together people of all ages to share in the joy of dance.”

He added: "We look forward to many more such delightful evenings in the future, celebrating the vibrant traditions that bring us together.”

The festival was opened by the mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste, and attended by St John Ambulance.

Along with the enthusiastic dancing and live music, spectators and participants topped off their summer fun by tucking into treats from on-site barbecue stalls and ice cream vans.

2024 Country Dancing Festival Country dancing at the Peterborough School Photo: David Lowndes

2024 Country Dancing Festival Country dancing at the Peterborough School. Pupils from Norwood primary school Photo: David Lowndes

2024 Country Dancing Festival Country dancing at the Peterborough School. Pupils from Norwood primary school. Photo: David Lowndes

2024 Country Dancing Festival Country dancing at the Peterborough School. Pupils from All Saints Church of England School. Photo: David Lowndes