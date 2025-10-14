A 10-year-old boy seriously injured in two-vehicle collision at Warboys

Paul Grinnell
Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:14 BST
A 10-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision at Warboys.

The youngster was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the collision on the A141 Heath Road at 8.45am yesterday (October 13).

Police say he remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The boy was a passenger in a grey Vauxhall Zafira.

Heath Road, Warboysplaceholder image
Heath Road, Warboys

The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not thought to be seriously injured.

The other vehicle involved in the collision was a red Renault Captur.

The driver of the Renault, a man in his 20s, was interviewed at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information, including any relevant dash cam footage, is urged to contact police online quoting Operation Montfort or incident 104 of 13 October.

Alternatively, call 101 if you do not have internet access.

