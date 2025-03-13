4 . The Stoneworks Bar, Peterborough

The Stoneworks Bar in Peterborough has a 4.5* rating from 83 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A lovely cosy bar, plenty of different beers to try, staff very welcoming and happy to engage with punters and let us try different beers. They do lots of tap takeovers, which are worth going to.” | TripAdvisor-Thomas M