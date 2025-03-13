There are plenty of brilliant pubs and bars to enjoy a drink dotted across Peterborough.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting the area for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best pubs and bars that Peterborough has to offer.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite pubs and bars to visit in Peterborough.
Here are the 9 bars and pubs that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.
1. Embassy Flares, Peterborough
Embassy Flares in Peterborough has a 4.5* rating from 60 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I always have a great time in Embassy and Flares. Along with the music and atmosphere the staff are lovely. Alina was so friendly, couldn’t have asked for nicer bar staff.” | TripAdvisor-Embassy Flares
2. The New Crown, Whittlesey
The New Crown in Whittlesey has a 4.5* rating from 44 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I had a lovely Sunday lunch at the New Crown today with my family. Everything was good. The meat was tender. Lots of choice of veg great Yorkshire puddings and gravy. Friendly staff and good atmosphere we will be back.” | Google Maps
3. The Letter B Public House, Peterborough
The Letter B Public House in Peterborough has a 5* rating from 19 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Our first visit to The Letter B for a Sunday roast and we weren’t disappointed! A very unassuming pub from the outside, but inside it’s spacious, comfortable and with a lovely courtyard garden.” | TripAdvisor-OceanDweller
4. The Stoneworks Bar, Peterborough
The Stoneworks Bar in Peterborough has a 4.5* rating from 83 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A lovely cosy bar, plenty of different beers to try, staff very welcoming and happy to engage with punters and let us try different beers. They do lots of tap takeovers, which are worth going to.” | TripAdvisor-Thomas M