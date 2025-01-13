650 homes plan for East of England Showground gets the go ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Decision announced after four hour debate

Plan to build 650 homes on land that contains the former speedway track at the East of England Showground were tonight (January 13) given the go ahead.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s Appeals and Planning Review committee voted by a majority to overturn a decision by the council’s planning committee four months ago to refuse permission for the 650 homes.

The decision came after councillors had heard impassioned pleas from residents and Peterborough Speedway Consortium to uphold the earlier refusal.

About 100 people turned out for Peterborough City Council's appeals and planning review committee to review a refusal decision for plans to build 650 homes on the East of England Showground

The meeting was called after four councillors had used local authority procedures to call-in the planning committee’s decision for a review.

Ward representative Cllr Julie Stevenson urged the appeals committee to abide by the refusal.

She told the appeals committee: “The residents, who are the ones who have invested in this area for years, have serious concerns about these plans.

“This is overdevelopment and we have serious concerns about safety on the roads from the extra traffic generated by the new homes – the

only thing you can do is uphold the decision made in October and reject this on the grounds of overdevelopment.

“Just because the current Showground operator cannot make the events work does not mean another operator will not make a success of it.”

She said: “The people who live here consider the Showground to be theirs. The speedway means a lot. To its to lose speedway is to lose part of our cultural heritage.”

Cllr Nicola Day voiced concerns about the lack of community facilities and safety on the roads.

She said a development of the proposed size needed two access roads rather than just the one planned.

She said that not enough green space was being provided and that the quality of new leisure provision would not match the quality of what will be lost.

She said: “The access arrangements should should have been sorted before now. A development of this size needs a school. The proposed development is out of character with the area.”

Brian Connolly, of the Save Peterborough Speedway Consortium, said: “The issues were fully debated by October’s planning committee.

"That was a democratic decision to refuse this application. If the applicant doesn’t like it, he has a right to appeal to the Secretary of State.”

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, said: “This development is a transformative opportunity for Peterborough.

"It will create a sustainable urban extension and a cohesive, thriving community.

He said:”It will create 195 affordable homes, put £14 million a year into the Peterborough economy, create 230 permanent jobs, 300 construction jobs, training and apprentice opportunities, 19 acres of green open space and leisure and sports provision.”

Nell Woolcott, managing director of Anne Corder Recruitment, of Peterborough, spoke in favour of the development and said it would bring essential investment into Peterborough economy and is what city needs to put Peterborough on the map.”

A second outline planning application for 850 homes, a care village, hotel, school and care village was approved by the planning committee in October.