40 acre Middleholme site in Peterborough goes up for sale for homes development

These are the planning applications and traffic order notices released by Peterborough City Council during the week starting October 2.

Peterborough City Council with Milton Estates Company: Sale of development land at Middleholme, Peterborough. Forty acres of land which is allocated for 350 homes is to be sold by informal tender.

Proposals should be submitted by noon on November 13. 2025. For further information on the opportunity and bid requirements contact George Barnes, of Carter Jonas, at [email protected] or Benjamin Taylor of Bidwells at [email protected]

Peterborough City Council: planning applications.

This image shows a proposed layout for a homes development at Middleholme, Peterborough

Ref: 25/01159/FUL: Ailsworth Methodist Church, Main Street, Ailsworth: Proposed change of use from Chapel (F1) to three. residential dwellings including creation of new door/window openings and demolition of existing extension. Affecting Conservation Area/Listed Building Setting.

Ref: 25/01189/LBC: 11 High Street, Castor, Peterborough: Proposed replacement windows to the front elevation and rebuilding/extend front chimney to allow for installation of log burner. Affecting Conservation Area/Listed Building.

Ref: 25/01186/HHFUL: 265 Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough: Single story rear extension – Public Right of Way.

Ref: 25/01102/FUL: Castor Church Of England Primary School, Stocks Hill, Castor, Peterborough: Provision of small PV Solar Panel array to roof of recently installed modular classroom block. Affecting Conservation Area/Listed Building Setting.

Cambridgeshire,Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic:

Green End Road, Sawtry – to enable footway resurfacing and associated works which should be completed between October 27 and October 31.

Whytefield Road & Whytefield Road, Ramsey – to allow works to take place for electrical linkbox replacement and associated works which are being carried out on or near this highway. It is anticipated that these works will be carried out between October 28 and October 31.

Cambridgeshire County Council: Temporary Prohibition of Use

Footpath Between Manor Road and Cooper Thornhill Road, Stilton to allow sewer lining and associated works which are being carried out on or near this highway. t is anticipated that these works will be carried out during October 23 and October 24.

Church Close, Stilton:To allow sewer lining and associated works which are being carried out on or near this highway. The works should be carried out between October 6 and October 10.

