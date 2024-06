There were great scenes in Charters Bar, on Town Bridge, on Sunday as hundreds of fans packed into the bar to see if England could get off to a winning start in Euro 2024.

The beer garden was full of jovial England fans who were rewarded with an opening victory thanks to a Jude Bellingham header in the first half.

The Peterborough Telegraph were on the scene and here are the best photos from the evening.

England return to action on Thursday (June 20) against Denmark in Frankfurt.

1 . Euro 2024- England vs Serbia at Charters Bar Fans cheer on England. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Euro 2024- England vs Serbia at Charters Bar Fans cheer on England. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Euro 2024- England vs Serbia at Charters Bar Fans cheer on England. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales