Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of a careers fair that is being staged in Peterborough tomorrow (March 8) are urging job seekers to drop in.

It is expected 300 vacancies will be up for grabs at the Jobs Fair at the Weston Homes Stadium, in London Road, from 10am and 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 30 employers are expected to attend the event, which is being organised by Jobs Fairs Ltd.

A Jobs Fair will be held at the Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, Peterborough, above. Attendees at previous Jobs Fairs, below

Sean Heppinstall, head of operations at Job Fairs Ltd, said: “The purpose is to provide the community with access to hundreds of job opportunities, in-person.

He said: “With the current job market presenting challenges for employers and job seekers alike, our Jobs Fair serves as a beacon of hope, providing a platform for individuals to explore diverse job paths and engage directly with HR Managers in-person.

"Attendees can expect to learn about company culture, available positions, and opportunities they had not even considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Peterborough Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for local job seekers to explore the various career avenues available right now.

"We are committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity, and this event allows us to connect talented individuals from the local area with actively recruiting employers.”

The event will feature employer stands from varying sectors, opportunities to speak with HR managers in-person and opportunities to improve interview technique and first impressions.

Mr Heppinstall added: “Whether you’re an experienced professional looking for a new challenge, a recent graduate eager to kick-start your career, or actively searching for a job, we invite you to the Peterborough Jobs Fair to discover the exciting opportunities awaiting you.”