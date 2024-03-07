300 vacancies for jobs seekers at careers fair in Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organisers of a careers fair that is being staged in Peterborough tomorrow (March 8) are urging job seekers to drop in.
It is expected 300 vacancies will be up for grabs at the Jobs Fair at the Weston Homes Stadium, in London Road, from 10am and 1pm.
More than 30 employers are expected to attend the event, which is being organised by Jobs Fairs Ltd.
Sean Heppinstall, head of operations at Job Fairs Ltd, said: “The purpose is to provide the community with access to hundreds of job opportunities, in-person.
He said: “With the current job market presenting challenges for employers and job seekers alike, our Jobs Fair serves as a beacon of hope, providing a platform for individuals to explore diverse job paths and engage directly with HR Managers in-person.
"Attendees can expect to learn about company culture, available positions, and opportunities they had not even considered.
“The Peterborough Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for local job seekers to explore the various career avenues available right now.
"We are committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity, and this event allows us to connect talented individuals from the local area with actively recruiting employers.”
The event will feature employer stands from varying sectors, opportunities to speak with HR managers in-person and opportunities to improve interview technique and first impressions.
Mr Heppinstall added: “Whether you’re an experienced professional looking for a new challenge, a recent graduate eager to kick-start your career, or actively searching for a job, we invite you to the Peterborough Jobs Fair to discover the exciting opportunities awaiting you.”
To register, visit the Jobs Fair website.