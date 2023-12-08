City companies power their way to the top

​Nearly 30 Peterborough companies contributing a total of £1.94 billion to Cambridgeshire’s wealth, feature in this year’s top 100 county businesses.

​The city provides the largest number (29) of companies to the top 100 of the six local authority areas in Cambridgeshire, including Cambridge which has12 business listed.

The top 100 has been complied by accountants and business advisers Grant Thornton in its Cambridgeshire Limited 2023 report that examines the performance of the county’s business over the last 12 months.

Some of the Peterborough companies in the Cambridgeshire top 100, from left, AK Retail, owner of Yours Clothing; coffee producer Masteroast, construction firm Princebuild and fresh produce grower and suppller, Burgess Farms

Of the 29 companies listed, eight are in top 50 and include BGL (2) and Yours Clothing owner AK Retail (8) along with Burgess Farms, of Yaxley (28) Anglia Components, Wisbech (14), construction firm Princebuild (16) EPD Insulation (23) Rapidrop Global (36) and coffee producer Masteroast (50).

Although Peterborough provides the largest share of companies to the list, the businesses in Cambridge generate the largest revenue of the six areas bringing in £3,997,467 billion.

Some 69 of the 100 companies are involved in consumer and industrial products or the services sector.

The top 100 list is compiled using the most recent publicly available accounts as of October 16, 2023.

James Brown, partner at Grant Thornton, said: “The businesses profiled in this report are exemplars, setting a path that should inspire others.

"It’s particularly encouraging to see the wide geographical spread that is driving much of the prosperity and innovation across Cambridgeshire.

“Whatever challenges and opportunities are on the horizon for the county, this year’s Limited report should give businesses and would-be investors here confidence that the county is well prepared to take them on.

"It’s an area with an abundance of knowledge, skills, academics, and resources with an ability to become ever more agile, efficient, and dynamic as we enter 2024.”