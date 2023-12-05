280-jobs creating beverage can manufacturing factory in Peterborough is completed
Construction of a £150 million beverage can manufacturing centre in Peterborough has been officially declared completed.
Trebor Developments says it has achieved practical completion on Crown Packaging’s new manufacturing facility at the former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston.
The 632,000 square feet factory will employ at least 280 people.
Construction work on the factory began in May last year and the completed building features production and distribution accommodation with a fully automated clad rack system and a new headquarter offices.
It is Crown’s largest beverage can manufacturing facility in Europe and the development has transformed the 30-acre brownfield site that has been derelict for about eight years.
Greg Dalton, development director for Trebor, said: “We are delighted to have reached practical completion on this significant project and one that has huge local and regional significance.
"Our team worked tirelessly to get this over the line on a programme that has meant we achieved practical completion and Crown started production simultaneously.”
Richard Ford, director of project management and engineering for Crown, said: “Achieving practical completion of our new state-of-the-art facility marks the transition of this major construction project into a high speed aluminium beverage can manufacturing operation serving the demand of our customers in the UK and contributing to employment in Peterborough for years."