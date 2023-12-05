Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction of a ​£150 million beverage can manufacturing centre in Peterborough has been officially declared completed.

Trebor Developments says it has achieved practical completion on Crown Packaging’s new manufacturing facility at the former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 632,000 square feet factory will employ at least 280 people.

The completed Crown Bevcan manufacturing centre in Peterborough

Construction work on the factory began in May last year and the completed building features production and distribution accommodation with a fully automated clad rack system and a new headquarter offices.

It is Crown’s largest beverage can manufacturing facility in Europe and the development has transformed the 30-acre brownfield site that has been derelict for about eight years.

Greg Dalton, development director for Trebor, said: “We are delighted to have reached practical completion on this significant project and one that has huge local and regional significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our team worked tirelessly to get this over the line on a programme that has meant we achieved practical completion and Crown started production simultaneously.”