Uncertainty faces staff at Peterborough-based TV and online shopping channel Ideal World TV today after it suspended its TV broadcasting and website.

A notice posted on the website and Facebook site of the company, which employs 250 people at Newark Road, states: ‘We regret to inform you that Ideal World have had to temporarily suspend broadcasting and our website.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “We're sorry for any inconvenience caused; we hope to be back online as soon as possible.”

Uncertainty faces the future of Ideal World in Newark Road, Peterborough, after it temporarily suspended its TV broadcasting and website

It is also reported that Ideal World TV, which celebrated its 21st anniversary two years ago, ‘crashed off’ ITV last night where it has held a late night slot for months.

It also dropped off Virgin Media last month.

The apparent turmoil at one of the city’s leading employers comes a year after the company was broken up and sold to entrepreneur Hamish Morjaria.

But documents filed at Companies House show that Mr Morjaria ceased to have ‘significant control’ in February with Sportsdirect.com Retail Ltd taking a charge on the company early last month.

Entrepreneur and investor Hamish Morjaria who bought Peterborough-based Ideal World TV last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Ideal World was put up for sale with expressions of interest due by the end of last week.

The sale of Ideal World to Hamish Morjaria came a month after its sister brand, Create and Craft, which together made up Ideal Shopping Direct, was sold to Hochandra Global, of Oundle.

Hochandra Global was created in 2015 by Paul Wright and Valarie Kaye, who founded Ideal World in 2000 before selling the business.