200-years-old The Laurels Care Home near Peterborough rated as one of top 20 in region

A 200-years-old care home near Peterborough has been voted by residents and their families as one of the top 20 care homes in the East Midlands.

The Laurels Residential Care Home in Market Deeping received the accolade after winning many reviews praising its excellent standard of care.

Its ranking as one of the region’s top 20 care homes was announced by bosses of carehome.co.uk which lists all registered care homes in the UK as well as genuine reviews, inspection ratings and detailed and transparent fee information.

Touran and Yasamine Watts, owners of The Laurels Care Home, in Market Deeping, which has been ranked among the top 20 best care homes in the East Midlands

There are 1,365 homes in the East Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from carehome.co.uk.

The homes were rated on overall experience, facilities, care/support, cleanliness, treated with dignity, food and drink, staff, activities, management, safety/security, rooms and value for money.

A spokesperson for The Laurels Residential Care Home, which is owned by mum and daughter team Touran and Yasamine Watts, said: “We could not have done this with without the support of our wonderful carers, they really are one in a million.

“We’ve never had anything like this before it’s absolutely amazing and just proves how caring the managers and owners are.

Staff and guests at The Laurels Care Home in Market Deeping with the new award.

"It makes us proud to be part of The Laurels Care Home.”

Touran and Yasamine bought The Laurels in 2023 and spent a year restoring the building, which has been a care home since 1986.

Originally built in the early 1800s, The Laurels has changed ownership several times. During World War II it was used for RAF quarters.

It was turned into a restaurant and hospitality venue in 1947 before a stable block was itself converted into a restaurant in the 1970s, when the main house again became a private residence.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 360,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of UK care homes.

“Our reviews show the quality of a care home’s facilities, as well as the standard of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition and if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate The Laurels Residential Care Home on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care.

"It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards for the highest rated homes will help simplify the s earch.”