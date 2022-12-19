20 pictures of Peterborough's cutest babies celebrating their first Christmas this year

Can you spot your baby in these pictures?

With the big day now just around the corner, Peterborough’s babies have been getting into the festive spirit for what will be their first Christmas.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked parents to send in pictures of their babies on Facebook – and you didn’t disappoint.

We’ve put together a collection of some of the cutest babies submitted to us by our readers – see if you can spot your baby in these pictures:

1. 320719734_642831544195389_3895075182318510333_n.jpg Winter Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Christmas baby pictures Bowen Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Christmas baby pictures Milo Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Christmas baby pictures Logan Photo: UGC Photo Sales