20 pictures of Peterborough's cutest babies celebrating their first Christmas this year

Can you spot your baby in these pictures?

By Adam Barker
12 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:18am

With the big day now just around the corner, Peterborough’s babies have been getting into the festive spirit for what will be their first Christmas.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked parents to send in pictures of their babies on Facebook – and you didn’t disappoint.

We’ve put together a collection of some of the cutest babies submitted to us by our readers – see if you can spot your baby in these pictures:

1. 320719734_642831544195389_3895075182318510333_n.jpg

Winter

Photo: UGC

2. Peterborough Christmas baby pictures

Bowen

Photo: UGC

3. Peterborough Christmas baby pictures

Milo

Photo: UGC

4. Peterborough Christmas baby pictures

Logan

Photo: UGC

