19 studio apartments proposed for former Orton offices
Plans have been submitted for 19 new studio apartments at former offices in the Ortons.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 4:59 am
Town & Country Properties (GB) Ltd wants to convert vacant Homenene House in Bushfield, Orton Goldhay.
In its application to Peterborough City Council the company said: “Homenene House is primarily residential.
“The existing building for which we make this application has been used as offices and is currently vacant.
“After conversion this development will provide 19 studio apartments for future residents.”
The council will now consider the application.