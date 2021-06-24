19 studio apartments proposed for former Orton offices

Plans have been submitted for 19 new studio apartments at former offices in the Ortons.

By Joel Lamy
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 4:59 am

Town & Country Properties (GB) Ltd wants to convert vacant Homenene House in Bushfield, Orton Goldhay.

In its application to Peterborough City Council the company said: “Homenene House is primarily residential.

“The existing building for which we make this application has been used as offices and is currently vacant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Housebuilding stock image

“After conversion this development will provide 19 studio apartments for future residents.”

The council will now consider the application.

Peterborough City Council