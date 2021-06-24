19 studio apartments proposed for former Orton offices

Town & Country Properties (GB) Ltd wants to convert vacant Homenene House in Bushfield, Orton Goldhay.

In its application to Peterborough City Council the company said: “Homenene House is primarily residential.

“The existing building for which we make this application has been used as offices and is currently vacant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilding stock image

“After conversion this development will provide 19 studio apartments for future residents.”