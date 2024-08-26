19 picture-related quiz questions you will only guess right if you're from Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 14:07 BST
Have a look at the zoomed-in images and then see if you can guess where these pictures were taken for a little bank holiday fun

We're all used to seeing the same photos of iconic landmarks in Peterborough - but have you ever stopped to look up and take in the smaller sights?

The Peterborough Telegraph warns only the sharpest-eyed and most knowledgeable Peterborough residents will be able to get all the quiz questions right.

So, put your Peterborough geography knowledge to the test with our tricky photo quiz – some of the questions are easier than others - and judge how well you know the city you live in.

The answers are at the end of the quiz – but no cheating!

Do you know where these photos were taken in Peterborough?

1. Peterborough Images Quiz

Do you know where these photos were taken in Peterborough? Photo: PT

Where have you seen this anchor?

2. Where is it?

Where have you seen this anchor? Photo: David Lowndes

Where would you be able to see this sign?

3. Where is it?

Where would you be able to see this sign? Photo: David Lowndes

Where can you find this tribute to Jimmy?

4. Where is it?

Where can you find this tribute to Jimmy? Photo: David Lowndes

