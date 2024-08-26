19 picture-related quiz questions you will only guess right if you're from Peterborough

We're all used to seeing the same photos of iconic landmarks in Peterborough - but have you ever stopped to look up and take in the smaller sights?

The Peterborough Telegraph warns only the sharpest-eyed and most knowledgeable Peterborough residents will be able to get all the quiz questions right.

So, put your Peterborough geography knowledge to the test with our tricky photo quiz – some of the questions are easier than others - and judge how well you know the city you live in.

The answers are at the end of the quiz – but no cheating!

1 . Peterborough Images Quiz Do you know where these photos were taken in Peterborough? Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Where is it? Where have you seen this anchor? Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Where is it? Where would you be able to see this sign? Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales