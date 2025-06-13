19 of the best beer gardens and al fresco dining areas in Peterborough to enjoy while the sun shines

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 14:13 BST
The best pub beer gardens and venues where you can enjoy al fresco dining in Peterborough.

With the sun expected to be shining throughout Saturday afternoon and Sunday, with highs of 24, why not got out and enjoy the sun?

The Peterborough Telegraph takes a look at some of the best venues in and around the city that offer stunning beer gardens and venues for al fresco dining.

If you run a venue or know of a great venue in the city, please get in touch and let us know!

See below.

1. The best beer garden and al fresco dining venues in Peterborough

See below. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
The Golden Pheasant at Etton.

2. The best beer garden and al fresco dining venues in Peterborough

The Golden Pheasant at Etton. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
The Blue Bell at Werrington.

3. The best beer garden and al fresco dining venues in Peterborough

The Blue Bell at Werrington. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
The Cock Inn at Werrington.

4. The best beer garden and al fresco dining venues in Peterborough

The Cock Inn at Werrington. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice