19 of the best beer gardens and al fresco dining areas in Peterborough to enjoy while the sun shines

With the sun expected to be shining throughout Saturday afternoon and Sunday, with highs of 24, why not got out and enjoy the sun?

The Peterborough Telegraph takes a look at some of the best venues in and around the city that offer stunning beer gardens and venues for al fresco dining.

If you run a venue or know of a great venue in the city, please get in touch and let us know!

1 . The best beer garden and al fresco dining venues in Peterborough See below. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . The best beer garden and al fresco dining venues in Peterborough The Golden Pheasant at Etton. Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . The best beer garden and al fresco dining venues in Peterborough The Blue Bell at Werrington. Photo: PT Photo Sales