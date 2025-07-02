16 facts you never knew about the people of Peterborough - from life expectancy to how far people live from a dentist

Data has now been released about who the people of Peterborough – and how they live – giving us a greater snapshot of life in our city than ever before.
From health and education to crime statistics and employment, information about Peterborough is now at our fingertips.
The statistics come from https://peterborough.localinsight.org/#/map and can see a range of data sets, which can be broken down into a range of levels – from the entire city to council wards.
We’ll be looking at facts about the city as a whole you never knew...
1 / 5