Up to 16 four-hour sessions providing ‘healthy food and activities’ will be on hand for eligible children

Peterborough City Council has announced it will be laying on a range of activities for school-aged children during the upcoming six-week summer holidays.

From football and gymnastics to arts and crafts, the summer Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme aims to deliver fun activities and provide healthy food for both primary and secondary school-aged children around the city.

Director of children’s services, John Gregg, confirmed the council would have “many different activities on offer throughout the summer holidays for children of all ages, [with] nearly 1,500 sessions available across 45 venues.”

Nearly 1500 free school holiday activity places will be made available to eligible Peterborough families this summer.

Children who are eligible will be afforded access to up to 16 four-hour sessions at no cost to their family. All of the sessions will provide a healthy meal to all youngsters attending.

The councillor believes that, as well as giving children a chance to be active and take part in fun, engaging and enriching activities, the programme will enable youngsters to eat healthily and learn more about health and nutrition.

“Children will be provided with healthy food and activities and will be able to socialise with other children and give them the opportunity to try out new things,” he said.

“If your child is eligible, I’d encourage you to have a look at what is on offer near you.”

HAF is available to families of children and young people who are in receipt of free school meals.

To be eligible, the children and young people must live in Peterborough, or attend a Peterborough school.

The council says it will also reserve a small number of places for vulnerable children and young people who, from the outset, may not seem to meet the initial criteria.

“If you have children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), have a look at the website and call those providers you are interested in to see what they can offer you and your child, or email the HAF team who can help,” Cllr Gregg explained.

Bookings for all sessions are now open.

To find out more visit the council's website at www.peterborough.gov.uk/haf or email haf@peterborough.gov.uk.