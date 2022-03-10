150 jobs to be created as Trebor Development plans huge warehouse near Peterborough

Developers are looking to build a 126,689 sq ft industrial and logistics unit at Lightning Park, in Huntingdon.

The plans have been drawn up by Trebor Developments, which has submitted a full planning application to Huntingdonshire District Council.

The 10-acre Lightning Park, which was acquired by Trebor from St John’s College last year, already has planning approval for a separate 32,200 sq ft factory unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This image shows how the proposed warehouse should appear after completion.

Work is expected to start on both units later this summer and should be completed in the spring next year.

Greg Dalton, development manager for Trebor, said: “We are delighted to have submitted planning for our next development in Cambridgeshire and this major new site will provides us with the opportunity to deliver modern, high specification industrial accommodation to serve Huntingdon and the surrounding areas.

“It continues our strategy to bring forward new high quality industrial units in this under supplied region, all part of our A14 strategy.”

William Rose, director at Savills Peterborough, which is jointly marketing the site with Bidwells, said: “The development will provide new units in an area in desperate need of new supply to meet demand.”