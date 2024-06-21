Dog owners in Peterborough are blessed with a plethora of splendid dog walking routes right on their doorstep.

In fact, a recent survey by experts from The Hunting Terrain have identified Peterborough as the local authority with the sixth most green space in the UK.

The city ranks sixth with 39.98 square metres of green space per person. The only areas that ranked higher were Milton Keynes, Stoke-on-Trent, Wrexham, Wakefield and Aberdeen.

Below are some of the best areas to walk dogs that the city and its surrounding area has to offer.

Best dog walking routes in and around Peterborough

Ferry Meadows Ferry Meadows, located in Nene Park, allows dogs the chance to stretch their legs on the meadows or even enjoy a woodland walk in certain areas and has plenty of car parking spaces.

Thorpe Meadows. Thorpe Meadows is situated to the east of Ferry Meadows and is home to Nene Park's rowing lake, riverside walks and a sculpture collection. If you're looking for somewhere close by but a little different, this is a great place to walk.