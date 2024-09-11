104th Birthday Celebrations for Local Care Home Resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at the Rose Lodge Care Home as one of its residents reaches her 104th birthday in style.

Nancy was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she celebrated her 104th birthday today. She had a lovely day filled with cards, cake, flowers, balloons, gifts, family and love! Nancy enjoyed the day (albeit a little tired).

Nancy was born in the London Borough of Sutton in 1920. She then moved to Kings Lynn in Norfolk and served as a land girl during World War Two, before then meeting her husband and settling down to start a family. Nancy has 7 children, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She later came to Rose Lodge in December 2023 where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Nancy and her family celebrating her 104th

The birthday girl, said when asked about the secret of living a long life ‘it’s all good luck’ and ‘keep on being cheeky and not to swear’

Among those relatives attending were her children Colin, Stephanie and Greta and her granddaughter Rachel.