Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Netherton centenarian celebrates landmark birthday with church gathering, special cake and warm wishes from the King

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much-loved lady from Peterborough celebrated turning 100-years-old in style last week.

Margaret Woodhead, from Netherton, was joined by more than 80 friends and family members who had gathered to mark the occasion at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church on July 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret described the event as “amazing,” adding “I never expected to reach 100 years old.”

Netherton lady Margaret Woodhead turned 100 years-old on July 6.

In addition to enjoying a celebratory cake made especially for the occasion, the birthday girl was also presented with a 100th birthday card from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

Rather than buy her presents, Margaret – whom friends describe as “such a lovely lady” – requested all guests at her party make a contribution to the Peterborough Food Bank instead.

This typically unselfish act resulted in a large number of items, including tinned foods and toilet rolls being given to the local charity, along with a generous cash donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish lass by birth, Margaret was originally born in Edinburgh when George V was on the throne.

Surrounded by friends and family members, Margaret celebrated her landmark birthday at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church with a specially made cake and some warm wishes from HM The King (image: Google)

When Margaret left Scotland, she moved to Peterborough with her family, eventually settling in the Netherton area, where she has been an active member of St Andrew’s church for many years.

As well as attending the church most Sundays, the spritely centenarian is also a frequent face at both the Knit and Natter group and the Netherton Friendship Club.

Margaret thinks hard when challenged with that classic question all centenarians are asked: what is the secret to a long and happy life?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it had its foundation during the rationing in the Second World War,” she replies.

“We didn’t have any sweet things, no fat, just plain food and lots of vegetables.”

“And we walked everywhere.”

1924 was a landmark 12 months, with the death of Lenin, the imprisonment of Adolf Hitler and the birth of Marlon Brando all happening that year.

Other notable historic events of 1924 included the founding of the Mercedes-Benz motor car company, the opening of the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley Park in London, and the dissolution of the 600-year-old Ottoman Empire.