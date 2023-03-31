News you can trust since 1948
100 apartments for rent at Peterborough's Fletton Quays go up for sale

Block of flats adjoin new flagship hotel

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 07:24 BST

One hundred homes for rent at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays have gone on the market.

The apartments are being sold by Propiteer Hotels for a price reported to be more than £24.3 million.

A spokesperson for Propiteer Homes, which also owns the adjoining Hilton Garden Inn, said: “I can confirm that the apartments are being sold and that the process for this has commenced.

Apartments being built alongside the Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays in Peterborough.
"This was always the intention when the plans were put forward, to provide much needed high-quality homes in an excellent location.”

The apartments sit alongside the Hilton Garden Inn hotel, and still under construction.

The sale price includes a 2,000 square feet amenity hub and 55 electric vehicle-ready basement car parking spaces.

The site is being marketed by the commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.

A spokesperson for CBRE declined to comment.

