100 apartments for rent at Peterborough's Fletton Quays go up for sale
Block of flats adjoin new flagship hotel
One hundred homes for rent at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays have gone on the market.
The apartments are being sold by Propiteer Hotels for a price reported to be more than £24.3 million.
A spokesperson for Propiteer Homes, which also owns the adjoining Hilton Garden Inn, said: “I can confirm that the apartments are being sold and that the process for this has commenced.
"This was always the intention when the plans were put forward, to provide much needed high-quality homes in an excellent location.”
The apartments sit alongside the Hilton Garden Inn hotel, and still under construction.
The sale price includes a 2,000 square feet amenity hub and 55 electric vehicle-ready basement car parking spaces.
The site is being marketed by the commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE.
A spokesperson for CBRE declined to comment.