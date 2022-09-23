Ten rescue dogs near Peterborough are on the look out for new homes – including an old tyme bulldog and American bulldog-cross.

The dogs are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity, a Cambridgeshire animals charity, which provides safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

It’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have ten dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are ten dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes right now – do you have space in your home for one of these pets?

1. Albert Jack Russell

2. Arthur Lurcher

3. Blue Staffordshire bull terrier cross

4. Bella Lurcher