By Darren Calpin
Published 13th Sep 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 13:14 BST
Could you take in one of these gorgeous, homeless moggies?

Ten cats near Peterborough are desperately seeking new homes – and Woodgreen Pets Charity is hoping animal-loving PT readers can come to their aid.

The homeless moggies, which include kittens called Prada and Gucci, and a one-eyed tabby named Tom, are currently being cared for at the charity’s 43-acre animal welfare centre near Godmanchester.

Known nationwide as the setting for Channel Four’s hugely popular TV show The Dog House, Woodgreen’s mission statement is to create ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life.’

In pursuit of that aim, the charity strives to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of animals at any one time.

Sadly, many of the animals that arrive at Woodgreen have been abandoned and neglected, leaving some of them with medical conditions and/or behavioural issues. Others come to the centre simply because their owners are no longer able to care for them.

As is so often the case, the centre has far too many cats at the moment, all of whom are in desperate need of a place to call home.

And that’s where you, our kind-hearted readers come in. Can you help? If you feel you can provide a loving home to a puss in need then please click on this link – https://woodgreen.org.uk/pets/?pPage=1&species=cat.

There, you will find all of the cats currently under Woodgreen’s care, including the ten in our gallery, all of whom want nothing more than to find their ‘forever home.’

Domestic short hair Prada is a two-month-old male who can live with dogs, cats and other small pets.

1. Prada

Domestic short hair Prada is a two-month-old male who can live with dogs, cats and other small pets. Photo: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Domestic short hair Topi is a four-year-old male who can live with dogs and small pets but, sadly, no other cats.

2. Topi.jpg

Domestic short hair Topi is a four-year-old male who can live with dogs and small pets but, sadly, no other cats. Photo: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Bella is a domestic three-year-old female. She cannot live with other cats but is fine around dogs and other small pets.

3. Bella

Bella is a domestic three-year-old female. She cannot live with other cats but is fine around dogs and other small pets. Photo: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Two-month-old female, Versace, is a domestic short hair who is quite happy to live with dogs, cats and other small pets.

4. Versace

Two-month-old female, Versace, is a domestic short hair who is quite happy to live with dogs, cats and other small pets. Photo: Woodgreen Pets Charity

