Dogs in care near Peterborough need rehoming.

Woodgreen Pets Charity is an animals charity who work tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity's vision is a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues. Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Woodgreen provide the expert care pets need to have a second chance at happiness.

Here are ten dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes.

Could you provide any of these dogs near Peterborough with their forever home?

1. Tokyo Tokyo is a two-year-old crossbreed. She was admitted to Woodgreen in March 2021 and is receiving extensive support. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Bella Bella is a six-year-old Lurcher. She was admitted to Woodgreen April 2021 and is receiving ongoing support. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Ghost Ghost is a three-year-old Lurcher. She was admitted to Woodgreen in November 2021 and is receiving ongoing support. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Ari Ari is a five-year-old Crossbreed. She was admitted to Woodgreen in November 2021 and is receiving ongoing support. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales