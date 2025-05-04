The Food Standards Agency award ratings from 0 to 5.The Food Standards Agency award ratings from 0 to 5.
10 cafes, pubs and takeaways in Peterborough rated by the Food Standards Agency

By Ben Jones
Published 4th May 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 01:15 BST
More than a dozen food establishments in Peterborough and beyond have been given their food hygiene ratings.

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the 17 Peterborough eateries that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the first months of 2025.

Rated 5 on April 15.

1. Kathmandu Lounge, 10 Church Street

Rated 5 on April 15. Photo: PT

Rated 5 on April 9.

2. Subway, Unit 4 Breydon Centre 2, Padholme Road East, Fengate

Rated 5 on April 9. Photo: PT

Rated 1 on March 19.

3. Super Fine Cakes, 21 Rivergate Arcade, Viersen Platz, Rivergate

Rated 1 on March 19. Photo: PT

Rated 5 on April 22.

4. The Apple Cart at Bellona Drive, Stanground South

Rated 5 on April 22. Photo: PT

