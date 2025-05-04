10 cafes, pubs and takeaways in Peterborough rated by the Food Standards Agency

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the 17 Peterborough eateries that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the first months of 2025.

1 . Kathmandu Lounge, 10 Church Street Rated 5 on April 15. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Subway, Unit 4 Breydon Centre 2, Padholme Road East, Fengate Rated 5 on April 9. Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Super Fine Cakes, 21 Rivergate Arcade, Viersen Platz, Rivergate Rated 1 on March 19. Photo: PT Photo Sales