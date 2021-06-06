10 animals you might not have thought of close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on animals that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Helen- Middleweight Cob (10 years)
Helen has been given the award of the pony with the most unsuitable name! She thinks she should have been called Beauty , Misty or Queenie - Helen, She says is not a name for a horse! She arrived at Southridge in December with her field companion Dolly. She is a middleweight cob and is 9 years old . When Helen was rescued by the RSPCA, She was in foal. Her foal is now fully weaned and Helen is looking for her forever home. She has a beautiful temperament although She is nervous until She gets to know you. Helen only has one eye and you need to approach her slowly and make her aware of your presence when you approach her but She is a real trooper and copes with it really well. When she first came to Southridge, She was nervous of us and catching her took a little time - however with gentle encouragement through treats , She is slowly getting better. Helen is a lot more relaxed when being handled now and enjoys spending time with people.
2. Turbo- Crested Gecko
We have two lovely crested geckos available at the moment. These fascinating geckos come from New Caledonia and live in low branches. Crested geckos are arboreal and need a tall vivarium at least 45cm wide x 60cm high x 45cm deep. They need a vivarium packed with natural branches and real or fake plants for them to climb on in order to prevent them from getting problems There should be a thermal gradient of 26-28°C at the basking area and 20-24°C at the cool end, with a thermostat to control the temperature. They must be kept with a 5-7% linear UV-B bulb if used over a mesh vivarium lid. As part of a varied diet crested geckos eat live invertebrates, so you must be prepared to feed these to your gecko. As crested geckos can live for over 15 years, they need to be rehomed by someone who understands the long-term commitment involved and who is prepared to offer them a forever home.
3. Sabrina- Ferret (1 year)
This lovely girl is Sabrina, she arrived in our care as a stray, unfortunately we have not been able to trace an owner so she is now looking for a new home. Sabrina is a very sweet and calm girl, she is good being handled and she is very playful. She especially likes her time in the ball pit! She feel that she will be able to live with other ferets with the correct introductions and she will suit a family home with young children
4. Snap and Crackle- Crested guinea Pigs (2 years)
They are a lovely little pair however they are both shy so will need to go to a home who will help bring them out of their shell. Crackle is the most shy of the pair and normally spends a lot of his time around people hiding. They are both once picked up fine to be handled and will tolerate it. As Snap and Crackle have always lived together we are looking for a home which they can go as an only pair. I believe these will make a great additon to a home espically if you are happy to watch then up to their antics. We would like very much to be able to respond to every adoption application we receive however at the moment this is just not possible for us to do. Therefore, unless your application matches the required criteria we will not be able to email you back. Thank you very much for considering adopting one of our animals. We really appreciate your kindness and support.
