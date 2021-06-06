10 animals you might not have thought of close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

4. Snap and Crackle- Crested guinea Pigs (2 years)

They are a lovely little pair however they are both shy so will need to go to a home who will help bring them out of their shell. Crackle is the most shy of the pair and normally spends a lot of his time around people hiding. They are both once picked up fine to be handled and will tolerate it. As Snap and Crackle have always lived together we are looking for a home which they can go as an only pair. I believe these will make a great additon to a home espically if you are happy to watch then up to their antics. We would like very much to be able to respond to every adoption application we receive however at the moment this is just not possible for us to do. Therefore, unless your application matches the required criteria we will not be able to email you back. Thank you very much for considering adopting one of our animals. We really appreciate your kindness and support.

Photo: Midlands