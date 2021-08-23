Pensioner killed in collision between car and crane

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the A16 between the Surfleet and West Marsh roundabouts at Spalding at 2.23pm on Friday (August 20).

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, one man, aged 80, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her 70s travelling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time. Nobody else was injured in the collision.

The road was closed shortly after the incident was called in, and is expected to remain closed until at least 11pm while officers carry out initial investigations and recovery of the crane tonight.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision to contact them as soon as possible. Officers would be keen to see any dashcam footage which might have captured the vehicle prior to the collision, or the collision itself.

If you can help with the investigations please contact police in the following ways:

By emailing [email protected] - please remember to reference incident 212 of the 20th August in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 212 of 20th August.