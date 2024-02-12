Pedestrian dies on Peterborough's Longthorpe Parkway after being struck by car
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Longthorpe Parkway in Peterborough.
The white Audi A1 Sport was travelling westbound when it struck the woman at about 7.30pm on Friday (9 February).
The woman, who was in her 30s, was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.
The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman from Peterborough, remained at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.
The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision, or the moments before or after, should contact Cambridgeshire Police through the force website using reference 481 of 9 February.
Anyone without internet access should call 101 quoting the same reference.