Pedestrian dies on Peterborough's Longthorpe Parkway after being struck by car

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Longthorpe Parkway in Peterborough.

The white Audi A1 Sport was travelling westbound when it struck the woman at about 7.30pm on Friday (9 February).

The woman, who was in her 30s, was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman from Peterborough, remained at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision, or the moments before or after, should contact Cambridgeshire Police through the force website using reference 481 of 9 February.