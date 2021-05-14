Paston parkway in Peterborough closed by serious accident

The scene of the accident. Picture: David Lowndes

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said a car had flipped onto its roof in a single vehicle collision.

It is understood three people were injured and two were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Damage to a junction box meant the road has been closed for some time.

The police spokesperson said; “The closure is the result of a road traffic collision. It appears one person was left with minor injuries and two people were taken to hospital with more serious injuries.

“Damage to the street lighting meant Highways works were required at the scene.”