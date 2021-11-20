Part of Bourges Boulevard was closed as fire crews tackled blaze in Peterborough
Firefighters tackled a blaze at an industrial premises off Maskew Avenue in Peterborough this afternoon (November 20).
Part of Bourges Boulevard was closed as crews brought the blaze under control.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said earlier: “Our Combined Fire Control was called at just before 2pm this afternoon reporting a fire on Maskew Avenue in New England, Peterborough.
“Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Yaxley have attended the scene.
“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the roof space of an industrial building. They are currently working hard to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to the rest of the building.
“A part of Bourges Boulevard is closed to ensure crews can tackle the fire safely.” More as we have it