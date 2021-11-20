Part of Bourges Boulevard was closed as fire crews tackled blaze in Peterborough

The scene of the fire. PT reader pic

Part of Bourges Boulevard was closed as crews brought the blaze under control.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said earlier: “Our Combined Fire Control was called at just before 2pm this afternoon reporting a fire on Maskew Avenue in New England, Peterborough.

“Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Yaxley have attended the scene.

The scene off Maskew Avenue. PT reader picture

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the roof space of an industrial building. They are currently working hard to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to the rest of the building.